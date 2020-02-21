EPD Seeks Forever Home for Azul the Dog

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is attempting to help a furry, four-legged friend find a forever home.

“This Friday Rescue Roundup is ’Azul’,” EPD said in a post on Facebook.

They say that Azul has been at Animal Control for over a month – and is currently their longest resident.

He loves being with people and wants to do everything his person does. Azul has an abundance of love for everyone and will hug each person that passes by him.

“Azul walks well on a leash with minimal pulling, is very motivated by treats, and is eagerly awaiting to show off his tricks,” EPD said.

“Please SHARE this post with all your friends and help find ’Azul’ a great new home.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting or rescuing Azul or another pet in need of a forever home is asked to call Evansville Animal Care & Control at (812) 435-6015.

You can also stop by the Evansville Animal Care & Control location at 815 Uhlhorn Street in Evansville, Indiana.

Evansville Animal Care & Control can be found on Facebook here.

