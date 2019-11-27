EPD Seeking Suspect in Burger King Robbery

Evansville Police are looking for the man responsible for an overnight robbery.

Police arrived at the Burger King in the 1300 block of Covert Avenue for a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, they found someone had stolen money from the drive-through cash register.

The manager gave a vague description of a black male wearing a black hoodie and mask.

He was able to leave the scene before police arrived and officers were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7896.

Comments

comments