EPD Seeking Arson Suspect in Grandview Towers Fire

Evansville Police say they have identified the suspect that allegedly started fires at two apartment complexes Friday morning.

Evansville Police were called to the apartment complex for an arson in progress. According to the victim, Randall James arrived at their apartment, banging on their door. The caller told police they could smell gasoline and that’s when their door burst into flames.

Police say James fled the scene as the victim called 911.

As EPD spoke with the victim, another fire was reported at a nearby apartment complex. The caller says the fire was their mother’s apartment. Officers responded to that location but were unable to locate the suspect.

The caller identified James as the culprit.

According to EPD, James’ vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch several miles from the arson scenes.

Police say they are seeking James in order to interview him in connection with the alleged arson.

If anyone has knowledge or information about these incidents, please call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

