EPD Seeking Public Help in Identifying Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted robbery.

According to EPD, the incident happened on January 16 around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart on Taylor Ave.

The victim told EPD the suspect approached her and demanded she give him her purse. After she refused to give him her personal belongings, he fled the scene.

Police were immediately called but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is urged to call EPD at 812-436-7989.

