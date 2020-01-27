EPD Seeking Public Help in Identifying Counterfeit Money Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of passing counterfeit money at an Evansville Dollar General.

On January 20, the suspect came into Dollar General at 413 S. Barker and was able to pass counterfeit money in the store. The same suspect came back to the store the next day and attempted to pass more fake money. However, he was unsuccessful after the Dollar General employee noticed the fakes.

The suspect was seen driving off in a silver Cadillac S.U.V. with I.U. stickers on the back liftgate. Witnesses seem to think he might live in the area 413 S. Barker.

If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7991.

