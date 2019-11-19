EPD: Second Arrest Made in Delvin Mitchell Murder Case

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell, the Evansville Police Department announced Tuesday.

EPD says 32-year-old Justin Brewer is currently being held in Knox County, Indiana on murder charges.

On January 25, Mitchell was found dead inside a vehicle in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue. Police say Mitchell was fatally shot.

Authorities were able to recover the murder weapon from Pigeon Creek near Diamond Ave.

Amber Brewer was charged with Mitchell’s murder on September 25 and is currently being held in Henderson, Kentucky.

EPD says more information will be released later this week.

Anyone with knowledge or information about this shooting, please call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

