EPD Searching for Suspects in Attempted Gas Station Robbery

Evansville Police are searching for three suspects that attempted to rob a gas station. Thursday night, officers were dispatched to 221 North Fulton Ave in reference to a holdup in progress.

Upon arrival, officers learned three suspects entered the gas station and one displayed a handgun towards the clerk.

Police say the suspect attempted to gain access behind the counter but was unsuccessful.

All three suspects then fled the store.

44News is told no one matching the description of the suspects could be located.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments