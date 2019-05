The Evansville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Evansville police were called to Sam’s Food Market and Smoke Shop on West Columbia Street after a hold-up was called in around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening

Employees told police that a man had bought a soda then came back with a bandanna over his face and a gun demanding money.

The suspect is described as a tall/slender black male in is 20’s or 30’s.

