EPD Says Man Exposed Himself in Walmart Aisle

Evansville Police were dispatched to a supermarket Tuesday night for an indecent exposure report.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 3400 block of Taylor Avenue.

The victim told police that a male was inside the store and exposed himself to her in one of the aisles.

There hasn’t been an arrest in connection with the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

