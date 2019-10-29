EPD Reviewing Officer-Involved Shooting, One Man Dead

Evansville Police confirm a man is died after being shot by an officer at the corner of Theatre Drive and Morgan Avenue.

The man crashed a car into a pole just before 6:30 pm, Monday. Investigators say the officer who responded to the car accident shot the man after witnesses warned the officer about the man’s demeanor and behavior.

Authorities also say the man was not complying with the demands of the officer.

According to police, the incident happened rapidly with the shots fired call coming in about two minutes after the officer arrived on the scene.

“This individual made some very quick assertive movements; appeared to have something which he was coming at our officer with. We are still trying to determine exactly what that was. As our officer was retreating, giving this individual orders, he fired shots at that time,” said Captain Andy Chandler with the Evansville Police.



EPD says the officer and witnesses were not hurt in the incident. The officer is on paid administrative leave which is a standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

At this time, we do not know who the man is or if he was armed when the officer shot him.

Evansville Police say they want a toxicology report to see whether or not the man was under the influence of a mind-altering substance.

Comments

comments