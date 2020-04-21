EPD Responds to Shots Fired Call; Evansville Man Shot in Face

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, officers with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to the 2000 block of Irish Lane on a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived, they located 37-year-old James Ray Brown Jr, who had been shot in the face.

According to the statement released by EPD on Tuesday, Brown was alert and breathing, but unable to give any information about who had shot him.

After being transported to the hospital, Brown was immediately taken to surgery.

At this time, Brown’s condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

