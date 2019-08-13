EPD Responds to NAACP With Statement

The Evansville Police Department posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday in response to the NAACP investigating the arrest of a teenager.

According to the statement, EPD stands behind their use of force when arresting juvenile on the second day of school. Video footage shows three officers taking down a teenager with one officer hitting the teen in the back a number of times.

The video sparked controversy after it was released last week with some people outraged by the officers’ actions.

The Evansville Police Department has a long-standing practice of working with community partners to address issues that impact our city. When any of those partners reach out to us with concerns about policing, we rely on our established relationship to address their concerns. Following a recent arrest, we met with the Evansville NAACP President, Reverend Gerald Arnold. Rev. Arnold provided us with questions and concerns brought to him by community members. He informed us the NAACP would be looking into the incident. The internal review, which included three separate body camera videos, determined the arrest was within the EPD guidelines of use of force and the supra scapula strikes were an approved technique to gain compliance. As a public safety agency, we are always subject to community scrutiny. We understand there are other avenues of review, separate from our internal review. Some reviews are formal and some are informal. As we have in previous additional reviews, we will respond accordingly.

