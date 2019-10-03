EPD Responds to Early Morning House Fire

The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Thursday.

According to dispatch, the fire was called in at 2:40 am in the 1100 block of Edgar Street. That is just a few blocks north of Deaconess Midtown.

44News crews say a large portion of the house was on fire, including the backside and the second floor.

It is not clear at this time if anyone was in the home. One witness tells 44News, she believes the house is suppose to be unoccupied, but a man may have been squating there.

Comments

comments