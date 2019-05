The Evansville Police Department is investigated a possible shooting.

According to EPD dispatch, police were called about a possible shooting at around 9 PM Tuesday night near Kentucky Ave and Blackford.

A car believed to be involved was located on the side of the road near the Intersection of Hwy 41 and Bellemeade.

Be sure to watch 44News this Morning starting at 5 AM for any new information.

Comments

comments