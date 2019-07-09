EvansvilleIndiana
EPD Releases Photos of Armed Robbery Suspect
Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery case.
The Circle K at the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Riverside Drive was robbed at gunpoint, Monday morning.
According to reports, the man held up the store just before 3:30 am and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Investigators released surveillance photos of the man wearing a blue shirt over his head and arm tattoos.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Evansville Police.