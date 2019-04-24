EPD Officer Recipient of Indiana SWAT Award

An Evansville officer is being recognized for his service at a ceremony in Indianapolis. Officer Kyle Thiry is the recipient of the 2018 Officer of the Year award for his actions during an active shooter event that happened on May 5th, 2018.

During the incident, a gunman fired multiple shots at police officers who had responded to a shots fired call. Ofc. Thiry responded to the scene after hearing radio traffic from fellow officers calling for assistance.

Ofc. Thiry was able to position himself near the scene and eventually spotted the armed gunman. Ofc. Thiry fired two rounds at the suspect from a distance of 65 yards away. Both rounds struck the suspect and ended the incident.

During the incident, one civilian was killed by the gunman. Several law enforcement vehicles were damaged by gunfire. Multiple police officers and deputies were targeted, but no law enforcement officials were injured.

Ofc. Thiry also received the Gold Merit Award from the Evansville Police Merit Commission for his actions during this incident.

