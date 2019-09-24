EPD Officer Accused of Calling Child Racial Slur; Community Activists Demand Answers

Several community members are looking for answers after a post on social media claims an Evansville police officer called a 10-year-old the “N” word during the Bosse-Memorial football game.

Community activists say once they find out which officer this post is referring to they plan to file a complaint.

44News reached out to Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin about these allegations. He says a complaint has not yet been filed.

Chief Billy Bolin says, “If, and it’s a big “if”, I heard or we proved that one of our officers called a 10-year-old that word, my recommendation to the Merritt Commission would be that we terminate that officer, ultimately it would be their decision.”

Community activists are asking to see body camera video from that night to see who was responsible.

However, police officers don’t have their cameras on while working security unless something serious happens.

