EPD: Newborn Tests Positive for THC and Meth, Parents Arrested

Two people have been arrested for child neglect after their newborn tested positive for THC and meth in April 2019.

Kendra Smithey, 29, and Brice Saddler, 33, were booked in Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday night for multiple counts of child neglect. They are both being held on a $3,000 cash bond.

According to a police affidavit, the newborn was found with THC in the umbilical cord. Later, they tested meconium from birth, and it tested positive for meth.

During the investigation, police found out that the drugs in the system of the baby had affected its growth and development. The newborn’s weight was in the .01 percentile and length at .095 percentile. His head circumference was at the 17th percentile.

Letters show the other child has developmental delays and was in the 2nd percentile for weight and 7th percentile in height. It also showed the child had extensive dental cavities.

Warrants were issued for both parents on Tuesday.

Comments

comments