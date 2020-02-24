EPD Needs Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman

The Evansville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 41-year-old Bianca Morin was last seen on February 20. She might be traveling in a black 2009 Acura T1 with an Indiana License Plate of BFO471.

Officers were dispatched to her residence for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the officers found the front door busted open and there was no sign of her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979

Comments

comments