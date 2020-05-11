EPD Needs Help Locating Nursing Home Resident

UPDATE: Evansville Police say they have located 53-year-old Cynthia Horne.

The Evansville Police Department needs help locating a missing person. Police say 53-year-old Cynthia Mae Horne was last seen leaving Golden Living Center in Newburgh on December 10, 2019.

The last person to see her was unable to remember what she was wearing but did say that she was using a walker and was on oxygen.

Anyone with information on Horne’s whereabouts can contact Detective Whitler at 812-436-4016.

