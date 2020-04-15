EPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect in Alleged Battery Incident

The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect they say was involved in a battery that happened on April 10 at the Kwick Mart on Pollack Ave.

The clerk told officers that an unknown male entered the store and after a brief interaction, the suspect threw a condiment jar at the clerk, striking him in the head. The clerk suffered a laceration and also had some swelling to the forehead as well.

Anyone that recognizes the individual can contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7986.

