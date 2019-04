The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect in a burglary investigation. The crime happened at Simpson’s Food Store on Covert Ave. on April 17th.

Police say the suspect entered the store and stole cash. Images of the suspect were captured on store surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

