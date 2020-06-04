EvansvilleIndiana
EPD Monitoring for Potiential Looting and Riots
Amid reports of civil unrest and crime spreading into Evansville following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Evansville Police say they are monitoring for any potential looting and riots that may occur.
According to a tweet, EPD says they received inquiries about potential businesses that may be targeted.
We are receiving inquiries about potential businesses and locations that may be targeted. Please know that we are monitoring any perceived threats. Continue shopping. If you see something say something.
— Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 4, 2020
