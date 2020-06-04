EvansvilleIndiana

EPD Monitoring for Potiential Looting and Riots

Tyrone Morris 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

Amid reports of civil unrest and crime spreading into Evansville following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota,  Evansville Police say they are monitoring for any potential looting and riots that may occur.

According to a tweet, EPD says they received inquiries about potential businesses that may be targeted.

 

Related content:

 

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close