EPD: Man Shot While Walking in Evansville

On Tuesday, April 21, Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital at 3700 Washington Ave in Evansville to speak with a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the 26-year-old victim, Sareyan Sa Von Woolfolk.

According to Woolfolk, he was walking in the area of Blackford and Evans around 4:30 p.m. when he felt a pinch in his upper right arm and realized he had been shot.

Mr. Woolfolk’s injures are not life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects in this case.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

