EPD: Man High on Xanax Crashes Car With Baby in Backseat

Evansville Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after he crashed his car while high on Xanax with his baby girl in the backseat.

Christian Thomas told responding officer he took Xanax pills just before crashing his car on State Road 62 east of Governor Street. His vehicle reportedly crossed all lanes of traffic before hitting a sign on the shoulder of the left lane Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived, Thomas was slumped over his seat and drooling. At the scene Thomas was unable to tell officers the name of his daughter, her age, or if he had any family in the area.

EPD said Thomas told emergency responders he had taken Xanax earlier in the day. He later told Police at the hospital he had taken “more than one Xanax” earlier in the morning.

Authorities say the baby was not injured and has since been released to her mother.

Thomas was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

