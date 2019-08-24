EPD: Man Arrested for Child Molesting

A 57-year-old man is behind bars after police say he confessed to inappropriately touching a minor.

Michael Langston was taken into custody Friday after they found him at a motel on Fares Avenue in Evansville.

This investigation started in June when the child was interviewed at Holly’s House. Detectives say the victim described being molested numerous times by Langston.

Police say Langston was living with the victim’s grandmother at the time of the incidents.

Langston was taken to EPD headquarters Friday where he confessed.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

