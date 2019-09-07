EPD: Man Arrested for Attempted Rape

An Evansville man is in jail for trying to rape someone. Police say after he was arrested he even tried kissing a female officer.

EPD was called to an apartment complex Friday just after 5 p.m. A witness told authorities 22-year-old Parris Boyd grabbed a woman and tried taking off her clothes.

After authorities arrived they say he had to be restrained.

When EPD got the suspect to jail, he propositioned an officer for sex and tried kissing her.

Boyd is facing charges for attempted rape, resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement.

