EPD Makes Arrests in Haynie’s Corner Home Invasion

Evansville Police’s VIPER unit arrested four people in connection to a January home invasion that happened near Haynie’s Corner.

According to police a woman and man knocked on the front door of a home on SE 2nd Street around 8 pm on January 20th.

The victim became suspicious of the questions the woman was asking and shut the door; only to find, the victim’s partner was being held at gunpoint. Another man and a juvenile had entered from the back door while the woman and man created a distraction at the front of the house.

The victims were able to activate a panic alarm that scared the group off before they were able to steal anything.

Through a traffic stop on January 29th, detectives were able to identify Abronna Robinson, Jamar Grisby, Deshawndrick Lockridge, and a juvenile as the assailants in the Haynie’s Corner home invasion.

All four are charged with burglary.

EPD says this has not been connected to another incident from January 17th on SE First St which is still under investigation.

