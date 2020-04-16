EPD Lieutenant Recognized as Officer of the Month for Administering “Work From Home” Project

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has announced EPD Lieutenant Vernon Lutz as their March 2020 Officer of the Month.

According to EPD, Lt. Lutz was tasked with the administration of the “work from home” project, requiring civilians to work from home to limit potential exposure of COVID-19.

Lt. Lutz oversaw the work in allowing 26 people to work remotely, including one of his own personnel.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Lt. Lutz commanding our I.T. Unit. His skill set, along with his willingness to get the job done enables our agency to be at the forefront in law enforcement technology,” EPD said in a statement on Thursday.

According to EPD, the work from home project was accomplished in record time, with minimal interruption to the department’s workflow.

