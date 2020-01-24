EPD: Kittens Dumped in Pillowcase

The Evansville Police Department is looking for the person who dumped a pillowcase of kittens on the city’s southside.

Investigators have released photos of a person of interest and are looking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

Police say 10 kittens were left in the 1900 block of South Pollack Avenue on December 28th.

The condition of those kittens has not been released at this time.

If you have any information please contact the Evansville Police Department or Animal Control at 812-435-6015.

