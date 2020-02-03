EPD: Juveniles Found Inside Home With Stolen Firearms

Evansville Police say several juveniles were found inside a home with stolen firearms over the weekend.

Police were dispatched Saturday around 10 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue for a shots fired report.

44News is told there had been a high number of calls in the area about shots being fired.

The responding officers were able to pinpoint an address on S. Linwood where the shots had been fired.

Several juveniles were found to be inside the residence along with three stolen firearms. One of the juveniles was taken into custody and is facing a felony and misdemeanor charge

