EPD: Investigation Underway After Man Suffers Apparent Gunshot Wound to Head

Evansville Police say an investigation is ongoing after a man suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the head just before midnight Friday night.

Police say they responded to the 17 hundred block of South Bedford Avenue after multiple reports of shots fired. The caller reported a person was down and bleeding from their head.

EPD says when they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He received medical treatment and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the medical status of the victim is unknown at this time and there are no suspects in custody in relation to this incident.

Stay with 44News as more details become available.

Comments

comments