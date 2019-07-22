EPD Investigating Stolen Items From Church Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating a burglary at an Evansville church. The incident happened Sunday morning at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God in the 500 block of North First Ave.

One victim reported that cigarettes and a gun were missing from their vehicle. They told EPD that they believe the vehicle was locked and there was no forced entry visible.

Another victim reported that their car was also broken into. The victim’s car wasn’t locked due to the driver’s window being inoperable. The victim says a cell phone, wallet, and car keys were taken from the van.

Evansville police have not made any arrest in this case.

