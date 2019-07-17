EPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident Near Rochelle-Landers Pool

Evansville police are investigating a shooting the area of Rochelle-Landers pool in the 700 block of Lincoln Ave.

One vehicle was reportedly hit by gunfire. There were no other reported injuries.

EPD tweeted that several teens who fled the scene were detained but no one cooperated.

Breaking- EPD called to the area of Rochelle-Landers pool for shots fired. At least one vehicle hit by gunfire. Multiple swimmers were forced to seek cover in the bathroom when the shots rang out. Several teens who fled the scene were detained, but nobody cooperated with police. pic.twitter.com/3eC3di01V3 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) July 17, 2019

EPD says this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

