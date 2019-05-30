EPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident at Atmosphere Collectibles

Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting at an Evansville business. Officers were dispatched to Atmosphere Collectibles Wednesday around 10:11 p.m. for a shots fired report.

Victims were inside and heard what they thought were gunshots. A bullet hole was located in the wall of the business. Police say this investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting can contact EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

