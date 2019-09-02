EvansvilleIndiana

EPD Investigating Shooting; Suspect at Large

Tyrone Morris 4 hours ago
Evansville police are investigating a shooting the 1600 block of Vann Ave.

Police are trying to find the shooter.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

