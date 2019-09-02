EPD Investigating Shooting; Suspect at Large

Evansville police are investigating a shooting the 1600 block of Vann Ave.

Police are trying to find the shooter.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

@EvansvillePD on scene of shooting in 1600 block of Vann Ave, just down the road from the Neighborhood Walmart. 2 homes taped off at this time. K9 brought to backyard, 10 units on scene. pic.twitter.com/6UbeyGUEUM — Lauren Leslie 44News (@LLeslie44News) September 2, 2019

