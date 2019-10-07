EPD Investigating Shooting That Sent Two People to Hospital

Evansville police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday night.

Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Oregon around 10:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned from a witness there had been a verbal exchange between the occupants of a vehicle and someone standing near the car. Several shots were fired and the car drove away.

EPD says the victims were treated for their injuries and expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME

