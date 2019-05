Evansville Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at an Evansville business.

Nunning Heating and Air on Morgan Ave reported a stolen AC unit on Wednesday.

The business says the 5 ton AC unit was there at the time a crew inside the facility left around 3 a.m.

