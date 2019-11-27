EPD Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a rash of catalytic thefts in the Tri-State area.

The main targeted vehicles have been work vans or work trucks. EPD says those vehicles are ideal targets to thieves because they can get underneath them easily and covertly to commit theft, especially during overnight hours.

Business owners are urged to check their work vehicles, especially ones that aren’t operational on a daily basis.

EPD says if you come across a vehicle that has had its catalytic converter stolen please call 911 or the Records room (812-436-7956) to have a report completed.

If you have any information that may help us we ask that you call our detectives office at (812) 436-7979 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 1-888-78-CRIME 1-888-782-7463.

