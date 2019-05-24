EPD Investigating Attempted Murder After Woman Is Violently Attacked.

Evansville Police are investigating an attempted murder, after a woman was violently attacked.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Diamond Rochell Shepard-Rankin was attacked with a knife.

The call came in around 4:30, Thursday afternoon, in the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

Rankin was found alone, just inside the front door of the Taylor Avenue home.

Her injuries are said to be critical and life-threatening.

Police are looking for witnesses and say they have recently responded to calls at this home for different types of disturbances.

It is unclear, at this time, if those previous calls are related to this violent attack.

