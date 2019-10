Evansville Police continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station near downtown.

Around 9:45pm Monday Night, EPD was called to the Phillips 66 in the 200 block of North Fulton Ave. A store clerk told police that two men walked into the store, pointed a gun at them, and stole the cash register which contained money.

The two males then took off from the scene in a nearby car. No one was hurt in the robbery.

