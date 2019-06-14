EPD Investigates Death of Man in Wheelchair Struck by Vehicle

An investigation is underway for an Evansville man who died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

John Johnson, 60, was in his wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle earlier June. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Johnson was being treated for his injuries at Deaconess Hospital when died Thursday at 8:56 p.m.

An autopsy for Johnson is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.

According to the news release, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the incident.

More information will be updated once it becomes available. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

