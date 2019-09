Evansville Police are investigating a shooting at Sam’s Food Market Thursday night.

Dispatch says they received a shots fired call shortly before 9p.m. at Sam’s Food Market.

EPD tells 44News that there is one possible victim that was taken to an area hospital. They are not sure of the full extent of the injuries, but EPD says they are minor injuries.

