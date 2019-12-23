EPD to Hold Press Conference on Officer Involved Shooting

A press conference surrounding Saturday’s officer-involved shooting will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters, the Evansville Police Department announced.

Brian Lee Mullen, 57, of Evansville was shot and killed Saturday during a standoff with EPD. Officers repeatedly told Mullen to drop his weapon, and one of the officers fired when Mullen refused to do so.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Related content:

Comments

comments