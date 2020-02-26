EPD to Hold News Conference on Robert Doerr Investigation

The Evansville Police Department’s (EPD) Detective Office would like to update the public to the events that happened one year ago today on February 26, 2019.

On February 26, 2019, Robert Doerr, 51, was killed in his driveway after working a 12-hour shift as an Evansville Fireman. Doerr was injured by gunfire. Despite life-saving measures that were taken by first responders, Doerr was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Doerr was a veteran Evansville Firefighter with almost 3 decades of service.

EPD will be holding a Press Conference at the Evansville Fire Department Station 1 at 750 SE 8th. St. today at 2:00 p.m.

One of the lead detectives will be discussing any new information in the case.

The news conference held by EPD will be available for viewing on the 44News LiveStream page.

