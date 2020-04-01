EPD Has Fun While Reminding Public to Continue Social Distancing Practices

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the nation, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) is reminding everyone to stay safe – and to keep practicing social distancing.

Tuesday evening, EPD issued the reminder in the form of song and dance, to the tune of “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by The Police.

“COVID-19 has no respect for person, status, or affiliation,” EPD wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “We have all been affected by this terrible illness. But there’s hope. We can beat this if we maintain social distance. Let’s not stand so close together for a little while.”

Watch: EPD Coronavirus PSA – Don’t Stand So Close to Me

“We’re having fun with this video, but it’s our attempt to get your attention. The coronavirus is very serious to us. One of our officers and a good friend of mine is currently battling this terrible sickness,” said EPD Chief Billy Bolin in the video posted by the department.

“We all miss going to our favorite restaurants, sporting events, and concerts. And the sooner we all start doing our part by staying apart, we can start filling these seats up behind us again,” Chief Bolin said.

