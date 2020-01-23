EPD: Felon Wanted for Robbery Arrested Overnight

Less than a minute

A felon on parole wanted for robbery was arrested overnight in Evansville.

The Evansville VIPER Unit arrested 20-year-old Shane James overnight Thursday at the Buena Vista Apartments and transported him to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near St. Joe and Maryland around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. James ran from the vehicle and was able to evade police arrest.

Authorities say he tossed a gun while running during the traffic stop.

The handgun was later recovered by authorities.

James served 1.5 years in prison on a robbery charge before being paroled in late December of 2019.

He now faces the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement as a Class A Misdemeanor,

Possession Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon as a Level 4 Felony

Possession of an Altered Handgun as a Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Handgun Without a License as a Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of a Synthetic Drug Greater than 5 Grams as a Level 6 Felony

Parole Violation Warrant

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Evansville Police Detective Office (812) 436-7979 or the tip line (812) 435-6194.

