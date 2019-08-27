EPD: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend

An Evansville woman is in jail on a battery charge after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup at the corner of Elliot and Oregon Street. Officers say when they arrived Jennie Upchurch had told them her boyfriend had assaulted her but did not want to press charges.

As officers were leaving they noticed the boyfriend did have a stab wound on his chest. He told police they had gotten into an argument and Upchurch grabbed a knife and then stabbed him.

She’s now charged with battery with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond

