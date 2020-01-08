EPD: Evansville Woman Accused of Striking METS Driver Arrested

An Evansville woman who is accused of striking a METS driver on Monday has been arrested.

Pamela Siddall was arrested Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department. She faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

Police say Siddall was picked up at Riverside and Lodge at the METS bus stop. After the Mets bus driver had driven away from the bus stop and was heading to her next location, Siddall requested to be let off at Riverside and 41.

Not being a designated stop, the driver refused her request to be let off. Siddall became upset, words were exchanged, and she struck the driver in the face.

The driver immediately called police and let Siddall off.

