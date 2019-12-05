EPD: Convicted Thief Arrested in Porch Pirate Investigation

An Evansville man is facing felony theft charges in connection with a porch pirate investigation.

Evansville Police located 37-year-old Matthew Bishop Thursday morning after receiving a tip from a witness.

Bishop, who has a prior theft conviction, was arrested for a theft that happened on November 21 in the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.

Surveillance images of the theft were released to the public to assist in the investigation.

EPD says Bishop was identified by multiple people who viewed the images.

Bishop was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

